Law enforcement searching for wanted person

Area law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted person in the northeast area of Great Falls on Nov. 4.

By 5:45 p.m., the Great Falls Police Department said the suspect, Andale Goodsoldier had not yet been located.

GFPD said law enforcement agencies had searched thoroughly and do not believe he is in the immediate area any longer.



Goodsoldier and the victim know each other and the initial investigation lead GFPD to believe this is a domestic violence situation. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, further details of the original incident will not be released at this time,” according to GFPD.

GFPD said they’re continuing the search and asked the community to call in with any information in an attempt to arrest Goodsoldier.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the non-emergency line at 406-455-8599.

The Great Falls Police Department said Nov. 4 that business and residences from 10th Avenue North to River Drive North and 38th Street to 57th Street should secure buildings and not allow anyone you don’t know inside.

River Drive North from 38th Street to 57th Street was shut down but has since reopened.



“We are attempting to locate Andale Goodsoldier. Goodsoldier is likely traveling on foot and is wanted for several felony offenses, that took place this afternoon within the city limits of Great Falls, he should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to GFPD.

GFPD has described Goodsoldier as a 17-year-old Native American male, 5’10” and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing gray and black clothing and a black L.A. Dodgers hat.

Goodsoldier was last seen in the Giant Springs area and may be carrying a green backpack.

Anyone who believes they have seen Goodsoldier is asked to call 911 immediately and anyone with information they may be helpful in locating him is asked to call 406-455-8517.

Great Falls Public Schools initially planned delayed dismissal for schools in the area but Chief Jo and Loy had normal releases.

Lewis and Clark, Morningside, Giant Springs and East Middle School were released with care. Students who walk home could be picked up at the school or were escorted home.

This story will be updated.

