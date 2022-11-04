Law enforcement searching for wanted person

Area law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted person in the northeast area of Great Falls this afternoon.

The Great Falls Police Department said Nov. 4 that business and residences from 10th Avenue North to River Drive North and 38th Street to 57th Street should secure buildings and not allow anyone you don’t know inside.

River Drive North from 38th Street to 57th Street is shut down and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.



“We are attempting to locate Andale Goodsoldier. Goodsoldier is likely traveling on foot and is wanted for several felony offenses, that took place this afternoon within the city limits of Great Falls, he should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to GFPD.

GFPD has described Goodsoldier as a 17-year-old Native American male, 5’10” and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing gray and black clothing and a black L.A. Dodgers hat.

Goodsoldier was last seen in the Giant Springs area and may be carrying a green backpack.

Anyone who believes they have seen Goodsoldier is asked to call 911 immediately and anyone with information they may be helpful in locating him is asked to call 406-455-8517.

Great Falls Public Schools will have a delayed dismissal due to the police activity at Chief Joseph, Loy, East Middle School, Morningside, Giant Sprints and Lewis and Clark.

This story will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

