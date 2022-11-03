Junior League holding diaper drive for Toby’s House

Junior League of Great Falls is sponsoring a diaper drive for Toby’s House.

Toby’s House is a local crisis nursery providing urgent or emergency care for children ages 0-6 for a few hours, or all day, at no cost to families.

Business Bites: Malmstrom facility completed; University of Providence enrollment up; NorthWestern Energy releases commemorative book; Paris Gibson Square opening new exhibit; LOVE hosting murder mystery fundraiser; coffee passport raising funds for Toby’s House and CASA CAN; Great Falls Clinic expanding surgery center; GFCMSU joining cybersecurity consortium

“Currently, Toby’s House is in desperate need of diapers and pull-ups of all sizes as well as wet wipes, and diaper rash cream,” according to a release from Junior League.

Toby’s House crisis nursery now open [2020]

From now until Dec. 3rd, Junior League is asking the community to help fill this need by donating diapers in Great Falls or online.

Diaper donations can be dropped off at:

The Peak Health and Wellness: 1800 Benefis Court

Klover: 301 Central Ave.

McLaughlin Research Institute: 1520 23rd St. S.

Online donations can be made here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

