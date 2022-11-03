Guided rock art hike at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Do you know the difference between pictographs and petroglyphs? If you want a chance to learn the answer and also get a first-hand look at both of them, join First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park for the first guided rock art hike of the winter season on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Park ranger Alice Southworth will lead a guided hike to the pictographs and petroglyphs found on the cliffs in the park, and participants will learn about two distinctive methods for producing the rock art found in the area, along with the symbolism and meaning behind the art.

Reservations are required.

The cost for this program is $4 and there are 20 spots available for the strenuous off-trail hike along the cliffs. The hike is weather dependent and may be cancelled due to poor conditions. Hikers may wish to use Yaktrax or similar micro cleats for the hike if there is any snow or slippery conditions, according to Montana State Parks.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is currently in winter hours of operation, and open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Admission to the park for Montana residents is free.

Non-residents pay $8 per vehicle.

The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

For questions or to reserve your spot for this program contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State park ranger at (406) 866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov

