City offices closed for Election Day, Veterans Day

City of Great Falls offices, including the animal shelter and public library, will be closed Nov. 8, for Election Day and Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. The Community Recreation Center will be open during regular business hours. There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule.

The city’s online services are available over the holidays and can be accessed at:

City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net

Citizen complaint and request form: https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form

Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/

Mansfield Box Office ticketing: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net

Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/

Park and Recreation registration: https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/

Parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/

Utility bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/cogf

