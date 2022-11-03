CCHD hosting immunization clinic Nov. 16

The Cascade City-County Health Department will hold a walk-in immunization clinic on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CCHD’s facility located at 115 4th St. S.

No appointments are needed and additional staff will be on-site to accommodate a high volume of walk-in patients.

COVID-19 primary doses and influenza vaccines are available to persons age 6 months and older. Omicron variant boosters are available to persons age 5 years and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Make sure to bring your insurance card and COVID-19 immunization card. Most major insurance providers are accepted, including Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage plans. If you do not have insurance, influenza vaccines are offered for $40 (cash, credit, debit, or check) or $80 for a higher dosage, and COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no charge.

“We started seeing flu activity earlier in the season than usual,” Abigail Hill, Cascade County health officer, said in a release. “This is a great opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones before holiday gatherings that can be opportunities for infections to spread.”

CCHD is utilizing text messaging to streamline COVID-19 case investigations. If you tested positive and provided a cellular phone number, you may receive a text message from CCHD containing a link to a web form.

CCHD encourages those who receive the message to tap the link and complete the form to provide CCHD with some basic case information, such as where you may have contracted the infection. The web form is entirely confidential, secure, and HIPAA-compliant, according to CCHD.

“Expediting part of the investigation process makes it easier for you to provide case information at your convenience, without waiting for a phone call that might disrupt your day,” Hill said. “It also allows us to record vital disease transmission information with a more limited staff than was available early in the pandemic.”

Call CCHD at 406-791-9272 with any questions about the immunization clinic, and at 406-454-6950 with questions about the case investigation form.

