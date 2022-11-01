City animal shelter holding holiday adoption event

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event this holiday season.

The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through Dec. 30.

“With hundreds of homeless pets in Great Falls, it is important everyone get involved to help save a life this holiday season,” Amelia Caldwell, shelter operations manager, said in a release. “The team here is trained and can help families choose the perfect pet for their personalities and lifestyle. We can’t think of anything better than seeing these wonderful animals matched up with their ideal forever families this holiday season.”

All adopted animals will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption.

Residents within city limits will be required to purchase a $15 city license at the time of adoption.

For additional information about this event, please contact the shelter staff at 406-454-2276.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

