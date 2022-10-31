City leaf pickup schedule

The city leaf pickup program in the boulevard district begins Nov. 2 through Nov. 18.

Area schedules will be followed, but are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, personnel availability or unforeseeable emergencies.

All schedule changes will be posted on the city website or the Park and Recreation Facebook page.

The natural resources division will vacuum leaves from the boulevard districts.

The city street division will be sweeping streets in conjunction with the leaf pickup.

There will be no manual raking done this year. Please

lease reference the following tips for leaf placement:

Place your leaf piles within the boulevard, closest to the street side. Do not place leaves towards the sidewalk or in the gutter.

Do not place leaves around parked vehicles, as the new machines need a minimum of 2 feet clearance of any obstacle.

Do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any other obstacles.

To avoid obstructing traffic or clogging storm drains, residents are being asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard next to the curb and not in the street gutter. If you place leaf piles in the street gutter, rain, snow and vehicles driving on the piles make it impossible to pick up the leaves.

Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste cause damage to the equipment and will not be picked up. Please arrange for pickup of those items with your sanitation provider.

Residents are asked to have leaves raked out to the boulevard by 7 a.m. the morning of your scheduled pickup day. If leaves are not ready when crews go through scheduled areas, the crews and vehicles will not backtrack for collection in that same day.

Streets and avenues in each area will be cleaned on alternate days.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street and avenue on the scheduled pickup day to allow for vacuuming as well as street sweeping. Hours of forestry crew operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call the Park and Recreation office at 771-1265, and check the city website and the Park and Recreation Facebook page regularly for updates.

Schedule:

Nov. 2 (avenues) and Nov. 3 (streets): Area 1, Upper Northside, Central Avenue to 5th Avenue North from 23rd Street North to 38th Street North

Nov. 4 (avenues) and Nov. 7 (streets): Area 2, Northside, Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North from 15th Street North to 23rd Street North

Nov. 9 (avenues) and Nov. 9 (streets): Area 3, Lower Northside, Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North from Park Drive to 15th Street North

Nov. 14 (avenues) and Nov. 15 (streets): Area 5, Westside, Central Avenue West to 4th Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 11th Street Southwest

Nov. 16 (avenues) and Nov. 17 (streets): Area 4, Lower Southside, Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South

: Area 4, Lower Southside, Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South Nov. 18: Area 6, Great Falls High School, all avenues and streets Central Avenue to 3rd Avenue South from 14th Street South to 23rd Street South

