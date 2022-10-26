Airport approves new car rental service

The Great Falls Airport Authority board voted during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve an agreement with Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing company.

The board action authorizes airport staff to negotiate the final agreement with Turo.

Since 2020, car rental concessionaires at the airport have struggled to find enough cars to serve the market and the cost of rentals have increased.

Turo allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles at the airport.

Staff initiated discussions with Turo to increase the cars available to serve our passengers and to bring additional revenue to the authority.

Turo pays a 10 percent concession fee for all rentals served at the airport, which is the same fee charged to other car rental services on site.

John Faulkner, airport director, said people were already using Turo at the airport and the formal agreement ensures the company pays the same as other car rental services. He said there about a dozen cars available at the airport through Turo.

Hosts can use the regular parking lots and are charged standard parking fees, they can also use the metered lot to meet in person if they prefer, according to the airport.

Other Montana airports already have agreements with Turo and Missoula airport staff told airport staff they receive $160,000 annually.

Great Falls airport staff estimate the agreement would generate about $50,000 for the airport annually.

