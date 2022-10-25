County hires new printing vendor for tax bills

Cascade County Commissioners approved a contract with The Master’s Touch to print and mail property tax bills.

The Spokane company will provide e-notice signup, second halfbill reminder emails, address tracking and mailing of multiple parcels in one envelope or flat for those with the same name and address, according to the county.

The contract is $31,145, a cost savings of about $8,000 from the current system between the county print shop and Innovative Postal Services, according to the county.

The contract is effective immediately through June 30, 2023.

