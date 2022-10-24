Officials identify woman who died at downtown church



The Casacde County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died at the First United Methodist Church downtown on Oct. 19.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the decedent is Dianna Sue Cole and the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism.

A vigil is being held for Cole at the church at 6 p.m. Oct 24

Law enforcement responded around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 to the church at 610 2nd Ave. N. for reports of a deceased female.

Officials treated the death as suspicious initially since Cole had other injuries, including a head wound that the Great Falls Police Department had responded to earlier this month.

An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 21 and a medical examiner determined that Cole’s death was natural causes from complications of chronic alcoholism.

