Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meets Oct. 25-26

Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center.

Each of the city’s nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members.

Agenda items include a police department update, nuisance animal ordinance and county public safety levy.

More information on the Great Falls Citizens Council, is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include traffic control on 57th Street, Silverstone Apartments project and condo resident concerns, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

