GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street.

Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church.

Community members should expect to see a large police presence in the area for several hours and some streets may be blocked, according the GFPD.



Please stay out of the area, find an alternate route if you normally travel this way.

Police vehicles could be seen responding to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and by 4 p.m. the GFPD alerted the public to the incident response.

“We’ve determined there is no threat to the community. We will share more details when it is appropriate to do so,” according to GFPD.

This story will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

