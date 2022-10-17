Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

Updated Oct. 17 6:40 p.m.

A suspect is in custody after a police chase south and west of Great Falls involving multiple agencies, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

All Great Falls Public Schools were under a precautionary shelter in place order, as were city private schools and those in the Town of Cascade.

GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore said that the shelter in place was lifted at about 2:40 p.m. and students would be released normally.

Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton said that around 11:55 p.m. Oct. 16, Santana LeDeaux was identified as a suspect in a vandalism incident in the city.

Around 12:22 p.m. Oct. 17, LeDeaux was involved in a disturbance on the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South during which it’s alleged he fired a gun into the air, Newton said.

After that, LeDeaux left the scene in a stolen vehicle and was alleged to be driving recklessly and in the wrong direction on 10th Avenue South, Newton said.

Within an hour, a GFPD officer located LeDeaux on the 1000 block of 3rd Alley North, where he refused to stop and the pursuit was terminated for lack of probable cause for a forcible felony, Newton said.

At that point, LeDeaux left the city limits, Newton said, but GFPD continued to exist.

As a precaution, Great Falls Public Schools went into shelter in place, Newton said.

Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter said that around 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting, robbery and attempted carjacking at the Ulm offramp where LeDeaux allegedly fired another round and fled in a vehicle southbound.

Slaughter said that deputies went to locate LeDeaux and found his abandoned vehicle and began searching the area in or near Cascade. As they were searching, deputies observed LeDeaux carjacking another vehicle, Slaughter said, when the suspect attempted to hit a deputy who was deploying stopsticks. Other deputies on scene fired at the vehicle and the deputy deploying stopsticks was able to get out of the way, Slaughter said.

Then the suspect fled onto I-15 going southbound in the northbound lanes, driving recklessly and at high speed, Slaughter said.

LeDeaux exited at Wolf Creek where Lewis and Clark County deputies joined the pursuit and the suspect took a cut across road to Highway 200. At that point, a deputy was able to position his vehicle to stop LeDeaux from continuing south on Highway 200 and headed back to Cascade County, Slaughter said.

The Montana Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks as the suspect traveled through Simms and then hit a vehicle backing out of a driveway and went into a ditch where law enforcement officers were able to take LeDeaux into custody, Slaughter said.

Newton said the investigation was ongoing and charges were pending.

Throughout the pursuit, a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol was tracking LeDeaux’s movements to assist law enforcement on the ground.

The agencies said that multiple agencies were involved in a “volatile and lengthy incident that ran from Great Falls south into Lewis and Clark County, then back into Cascade County where it ultimately terminated in Simms.”

There were no reported injuries and one suspect was taken into custody, according to the agencies.

Newton said that if anyone has information about LeDeaux’s behavior or movement throughout the day to contact GFPD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

