City offers tips for annual boulevard district leaf pickup

If you are a resident of the boulevard district and have started your fall leaf clean up, the city is asking that you deposit leaves on the boulevard and not in the street gutter.

If you place leaf piles in the street gutter, rain, snow and vehicles driving on the piles make it impossible to pick up the leaves.

Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste will not be picked up. Please arrange for pickup of those items with your sanitation provider, according to the city.

There will be no manual raking done this year. Please reference the following tips for leaf placement:

Place your leaf piles within the Boulevard, closest to the street side. Do not place leaves towards the sidewalk or in the gutter.

Do not place leaves around parked vehicles, as the new machines need a minimum of 2 foot clearance of any obstacle.

Do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any other obstacles.

Due to a lack of a hard freeze there will be a delay to the official schedule being released.

Once an adequate amount of leaf drops and piles occur, forestry staff will go through the boulevard district daily and pick up loose piles, according to the city.

Any leaves that have been bagged will be picked up at a later time.

At that time, if you have your residence raked and ready for pick up, call the Park and Recreation office, 771-1265 with your address.

Check back regularly at https://greatfallsmt.net/news for any updates to the 2022 boulevard district fall leaf pick up.

