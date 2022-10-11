GFFR holding fire prevention essay contest

Great Falls Fire Rescue is holding their fire prevention essay contest for kids ages 9-13.

This year’s topic is “Why should you have a fire escape plan and what would that plan include?”

Kids get the chance to win gift cards, get a personalized plaque and show off their essay at Fire Station 1.

Entries are due Oct. 31.

Essays must:

be 500 words or less;

be typed or handwritten;

include the author’s name, parent or guardian’s name and phone number

Essays should be emailed to gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net or mailed or dropped off to Fire Station 1, 105 9th St. S., Great Falls, 59405.

The first, second and third place winners will be invited to a ceremony at Fire Station 1. Family and friends are invited to the ceremony to hear the winners read their essays.

