Four neighborhood councils meet Oct. 10-13.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, GFFR community risk reduction, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda item includes neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the West Elementary library.

Agenda items include condition use permit for Missouri River Shelter Care, neighborhood council event, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave S.

Agenda items include condition use permit for a duplex at 1929 6th Ave. S., county public safety levy, Facebook update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

