Several free events at The History Museum Oct. 8

Alyssa Roggow and Nick Davies, core members of the Great Falls Symphony, are presenting a collaborative recital with pianist Wesley Ducote on Oct. 8.

The recital begins at 3:30 p.m. at The History Museum and features classical chamber music of the 19th and 21st centuries, with music from composers such as Robert Schumann, August Klughardt, György Kurtág and Jörg Widmann, exploring themes of fantasy and fairytale in a unique concert format.

Admission is free, but “a suggested donation of $15 for the musicians would be deeply appreciated.”

Also on Oct. 8 at the museum, there’s a presentation at 1 p.m. from John Kunz who was born in a Polish concentration camp and came to Montana at age 6.

There’s also a small exhibition opening of watercolor and oil paintings by Andrew Bodner, a self-taught artist who grew up near Raynsford.

Those museum events are also free and open to the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

