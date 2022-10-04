Error in jury questionnaire causes new forms to be sent

The Great Falls Municipal Court was notified of an error on the Jury questionnaires that were mailed out to the selected 2023 jury pool.

Due to the error, the court will be mailing out a new, corrected questionnaire.

The court asks that the previous questionnaire be disregarded and the juror complete the new one that will be received in the coming weeks. Upon receipt, residents should complete and submit the questionnaire promptly to the Great Falls Municipal Court.

If the errored questionnaire was completed and submitted to the court, the juror is required to complete and resubmit the new questionnaire, according to the court.

For questions or concerns, contact the Great Falls Municipal Court at 406-771-1380.

