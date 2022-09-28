GFPD increasing police presence at schools due to investigation

There will be an increased police presence today at Great Falls Public Schools, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Det. Sgt. Katie Cunningham said in a release that investigators have been tracking a concerning image that likely originated through social media and has been shared numerous times locally.

The threat isn’t specific to any school, or Great Falls or Cascade County, according to GFPD.

“GFPD and GFPS always take threats of this nature seriously and will act as swiftly as possible, within the bounds of our legal authority to identify and deter any potential threats. Starting or sharing images of this nature should understand it is not funny and could result in criminal charges,” according to a GFPD release.

Due to the current stage of the investigation, GFPD is not providing further details at this time.

“Please be cognizant of the information you share and the impact spreading misinformation may have on others. Disseminating rumors based on hearing only a portion of the story, or sheer speculation, is not only irresponsible-it can be dangerous,” according to GFPD.

GFPS and GFPD have scheduled a press conference for this afternoon to discuss these investigations and we’ll update the story afterward.

