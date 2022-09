The Great Falls International Airport is conducting a full-scale exercise on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The exercise is a simulated plane crash.

The exercise does not include fire or smoke, but there will be numerous emergency vehicles responding to and from the airport, according to the exercise organizers.

The airport last conducted a full-scale exercise in 2019 and that scenario was also a simulated plane crash.

