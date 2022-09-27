City construction survey will cause temporary lane closures

The City of Great Falls is conducting a construction survey that will require temporary lane closures on 1st Avenue South and 7th Street South periodically between Sept. 27-Oct. 5.

During the construction survey period lanes may be closed to traffic.

Business access will be provided during this period.

City personnel will provide barricades and closure signs in the area of construction.

For more information about the concrete repair for utilities, contact Amanda Brownlee, civil engineer, at 406-771-1258.

