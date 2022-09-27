Business Bites: Crumbl Cookies opening; readings at Cassiopeia Books; Malmstrom contracts; Montana Mosaic moved

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies opens Sept. 30 at 2114 10th Ave. S. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight that day.

The store is owned by James and Andrea Holyoak.

James Holyoak is from St. Ignatius and Andrea Holyoak is from Grace, Idaho. They’ve been coaches, educators and administrators with the school system for 25 years, according to a release.

The Crumble store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

This week the store will have caramel pumpkin, raspberry butter cake, peanut butter creme featuring Nutter Butter, lemon glaze, and classic pink sugar in addition to a classic milk chocolate chip cookie, according to a release.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening.

Starting Oct. 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

Cassopeia Books

Cassiopeia Books is hosting several events next week.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 4, award-winning poet Chris La Tray is reading.

At 6 p.m. Oct. 4, there will be a cross-over event to meet the cast of Act Normal Theatre’s fall production of ‘Misery’ with cocktails available for purchase from KellerGeist.

Act Normal Theatre Company production

Act Normal Theatre Company is performing “Misery,” adapted by William Goldman and based on the Stephen King novel.

Their show dates are Oct. 20, 22, 23, 28,29 and 30 at the Times Square Event Center.

Malmstrom Air Force Base contracts

The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for comm cabling to James Talcott Construction for $85,400. The period of performance for this award is 45 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

The squadron awarded a contract to repair the security lighting at the weapons storage area to James Talcott Construction for $1,174,730. The period of performance for this award is 180 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

The squadron awarded a contract to repair the Security Force’s pistol range to Action Target Inc. of Utah for $272,937.84. The period of performance for this award is 14 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Montana Mosaic moved

Montana Mosaic moved from downtown to 800 10th Ave. S.

