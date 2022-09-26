Student in custody after making threat against GFHS

A student was taken into custody Sept. 26 for making a threat toward Great Falls High School.

GFHS students alerted the school resource officer of a potential theat to the school.

Around 8:15 a.m., a student activated a school-wide fire alarm and while students and staff were evacuated outside, an image was air-dropped to all occupants of the school, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

The image contained a photo of a sidewalk with the message, “Gonna shoot up the school today :)).”

The fire alarm was cleared and while students and staff were traveling back to their classrooms, SRO Det. Clint Houston was approached by several students who showed him the photo message, according to GFPD.

Houston requested additional officers to increase security while he worked with GFHS staff to investigate the incident.

The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old student was removed from class and taken into custody.

Houston determined the fire alarm and threat image were not related and are separate incidents.

Houston determined there is no additional threat; school has resumed the normal schedule, according to GFPD.

“Houston commends the students who acted quickly by reporting the incident right away. They showed an abundance of compassion and concern for the safety of fellow students and GFHS staff,” according to the GFPD release.

