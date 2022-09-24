In This Moment coming to Centene Stadium

The Newberry, The Pub Station of Billings and The Great Falls Voyagers have teamed up to bring alternative metal band In This Moment to Centene Stadium for their “Blood 10 Year Anniversary Tour.”

Centene Stadium, home of the Voyagers, hasn’t hosted a concert since 2018, but over the last decade hosted Josh Turner, Eddie Money and Chris Janson.

Since their 2005 start, In This Moment has included frontwoman Maria Brink, with co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel.

To date, the quintet has garnered two gold singles—“Blood” and “Whore”—and one gold album, Blood in 2012.

They added two Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow in 2014 and Ritual in 2017.

In This Moment will be accompanied by notable rock bands: Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs for their “Blood 10 Year Anniversary Tour,” according to a Newberry release.

The Sept. 30 event is the first large-scale collaboration between the state’s three major event promoters, according to the Newberry release.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

Seated general admission tickets are $50.50; standing general admission tickets are $59.40; VIP tickets range from $109.50 to $209.50.

