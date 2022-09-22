Cascade County lifts fire restrictions

Cascade County has rescinded Stage 1 fire restrictions on Sept. 22.

The restrictions were implemented Aug. 4, but “since that time, the pattern of unusually high temperatures and extreme blowing and gusting winds across Cascade County have substantially lessened,” according to a release form Brad Call, county Disaster and Emergency Services manager.

According to Call, he and the majority of Cascade County’s partner agencies and rural fire chiefs, believe the fire restrictions are no longer warranted and County Commissioner Joe Briggs issued a resolution rescinding the fire restrictions immediately.

