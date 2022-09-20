Touro College now accepting applications for Great Falls medical school

Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine’s new campus in Great Falls has received pre-accreditation status to recruit students and begin operations, according to Touro President Dr. Alan Kadish.

The school has opened the application cycle for the fall of 2023 and are planning to enroll 125 students in the first class, according to Touro.

Touro is building a 100,000-square-foot medical school facility south of Benefis Health System to house multiple classrooms, an anatomy lab and simulation center.

The first class is scheduled to start in July 2023.

The college has similar medical school campuses in New York and each graduate about 135 new physicians annually, according to the school.

There are 55 osteopathic medical schools in the U.S. and osteopathic students represent 25 percent of all medical students in the country. DOs are fully licensed physicians and enter all medical specialties, with a majority entering primary care and many working in underserved communities, according to Touro.

Kadish last visited Great Falls in July.

