County budget on Sept. 20 special meeting agenda, with tax increases

County Commissioners will consider the budget for the current fiscal year during a special meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 20.

The fiscal year began July 1.

The proposed county budget includes $94.96 million of expenditures in all funds, or a 22.1 increase over the previous year’s amended budget.

The budget includes about $69.2 million in revenues with $25.76 million coming from reserves, including $15.4 million of American Rescue Plan pandemic recovery funds, $4.5 million in vacancy savings and $2.45 million in capital outlay reappropriations, according to Mary Embleton, county budget officer.

The budget includes $5.7 million in ARPA grant funding for 16 water and/or sewer improvement projects and another $3.7 million in ARPA grant funding to local non-profits for various projects.

The county has also budgeted $3.5 of ARPA funds for county projects including those at the sheriff’s office, adult and juvenile detention centers and the health department.

This year, the commission has decided to levy the maximum mills for the rural levies.

That equates to a homeowner in the city who pays the countywide mill levy with an assessed taxable value of $212,700 will see a county tax increase of $10.73 this year, or 2.9 percent, according to Embleton’s budget summary.

A homeowner in the unincorporated areas of the county who pays countywide and rural mills with an assessed taxable value of $161,300 will see an increase of $10.60 annually, or 2.77 percent, according to the country figures.

More information on this year’s proposed county budget is here.

