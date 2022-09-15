Road closure on 3rd Avenue South on Sept. 20

The City of Great Falls has contracted Great West Engineering for a storm drain project.

The project is located along 3rd Street South.

The consultant will be conducting geotechnical investigation in the area.

The construction activity will require temporary closure of 3rd Street South between 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South.

The contractor will be working in this area Sept. 20.

During the construction period this section of 3rd Street South will be closed.

The contractor will provide barricades in the area of construction.

For more information about the project, contact Russell Brewer, senior engineer, at 406-771-1258.

