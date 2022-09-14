GFPS board adopts new labor agreement for five groups

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted to approve a labor agreement with the Craft Council during their Sept. 12 meeting.

The new three-year agreement replaces the one that expired June 30.

The Craft Council is made up of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers-Local 233; Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters-United Brotherhood of Carpenters; International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 82; Local 260 and Plumbers and Fitters; and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 200 – Local 400.

GFPS approves substitute incentive pay; labor agreements

The union members had already voted in favor of the agreement that runs through June 30, 2024.

The group includes 20 employees, according to Kerry Dattilo, GFPS human resources director.

The agreement includes a 2 percent salary increase for the 2021-2022 school year; a 1.5 percent increase for 2022-2023 and a 2 percent increase for 2023-2024.

The approximate base salary for this group was $877,000 for the 2020-2021 school year and the change increases those approximate base salaries as:

2021-2022: $894,007

2022-2023: $907,417

2023-2024: $925,565

The agreement also includes a 17 cent per hour increase in the stipend for the foreman, from 90 cents to $1.07, in each of the five associated unions, for a $1,770 increase.

