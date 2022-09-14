County budget available for review

The Cascade County Commissioners have opened their budget hearing process.

The budget is available for public review online and in the commission office at 325 2nd Ave. N., Room 111.

The hearing opened Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 20 when the commission will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. to vote on the budget and set tax levies.

During that time, the public can view and comment on the budget.

Mary Embleton, county budget officer, said the proposed budget is $94 million and that the county is planning to take all of the available tax increases.

She said she was still working on the budget summary that would be available for the public which typically includes information on the tax impact to property owners, the major capital projects planned and other budget highlights. That document is not yet posted on the county website nor were those details discussed during the Sept. 13 commission meeting.

