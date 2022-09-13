GFPS declares unused, gifted land obsolete

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted during their Sept. 12 meeting to deem an acre of land obsolete.

The parcel is located about two miles south of the city and was gifted to the district in 1917 for school use, according to GFPS.

As part of the gift, language indicated the property would revert to the owners, heirs or assignees if the property ceased to be used for school purposes. That language has been included in every property transfer since.

According to GFPS, it’s unknown if the district ever used the property for school purposes.

The current owner, Herbert Pierce, inherited the land in 1982 and wanted to resolve the title issue so his children don’t have to deal with it later and before it interferes with a loan or sale.

It’s located off Fields Road near Big Stone Colony.

Since the GFPS board voted to deem the property obsolete, the district may dispose of the property, in this case by quitclaim deed.

State law authorizes the board to declare the property obsolete, undesirable or unsuitable for school purposes. The other option under the law is to hold an election on authorization to sell the land.

