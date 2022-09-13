GFPS adjusts for reduced taxable values from state; accepts Riverview playground donation

The Great Falls Public Schools board had to update their budget information after approving the budget since the Montana Department of Revenue revised their taxable values again this year.

The GFPS board approved their budget on Aug. 22 with certified taxable values from the state.

On Aug. 25, the DoR sent revised certified taxable valuations to GFPS that are reduced by $2.1 million.

GFPS board approves budget with reduction in taxes

That won’t change the GFPS budget, but will change the mills levied but property owners will still pay less in school taxes this year than last year.

With the revised state values property owners will pay:

$15.90 less this year on a $100,000 taxable valuation property

$31.80 less this year on a $200,000 taxable valuation property

Before the change, a homeowner would have paid $41.52 less on a home with a taxable value of $200,000.

County approves Calumet tax abatement

The change in taxable values was due in part to changes at Calumet Montana Refining, County Commissioner Joe Briggs said during an August meeting during which the county approved a tax abatement for Calumet.

The city adjusted their tax levies during their Sept. 6 to reflect the lower taxable values in the city.

The county has not yet adopted their budget or set this year’s levies, but intends to take the full taxable amount available, Mary Embleton, county budget officer, told commissioners during their Sept. 13 meeting.

The board also accepted a $140,351.11 donation from the Great Falls Public School Foundation for the new playground equipment and gaga ball pit at Riverview Elementary School. The new equipment was installed over the summer.

