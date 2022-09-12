MOtoberfest returns Sept. 17

MOtoberfest is back in downtown Great Falls on Sept. 17.

The event includes the MOtober Mile, live music with Lester’s Mystery Oil, food, German style beers and more.

This year, the Might Mo is teaming with KellerGeist to kick off their two week Oktoberfest Celebration. KellerGeist will be serving some of their German good and one of their Fest beers from Germany. The Mo will be serving pizza by the slice and nachos.

New this year is an inflatable fun run that starts at 2:30 p.m. Air up your favorite inflatable costume, particularly dinosaurs, and race down Central Avenue. You can run this race solo and the fee is $15, but you must provide your own inflatable costume.

Inspiration for this new event is here and it’s hilarious:

The Motober Mile begins at 3 p.m. for a team only event with two or more people per team to run a cumulative mile with a beer between each lap.

Check-in for both runs starts at 1 p.m.

Registration runs through Sept. 15 and all MOtober Mile early, online only registrations, receive a t-shirt.

T-shirts aren’t included in the inflatable run.

The MOtoberfest event is 2-7 p.m. Sept. 17 and $25 gets you a bottomless mug of beer. Multiple Montana breweries will be pouring during the event.

The event also includes a cornhole competition for $5 per person with registration beginning at 2 p.m. Preregistered MOtober Mile teams get one free cornhole registration.

The opening cornhole round begins at 3 p.m. for nonrunners and the opening round for runners begins after the race is finished. Check in at the cornhole table within 20 minutes of finishing your run.

