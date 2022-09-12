City hires new public works director

The city has hired Christoff Gaub as the new public works director.

He’ll begin the new position on Nov. 1. In the meantime, Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson is serving as the interim public works director.

Gaub served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring and returning to his home state of Montana, according to a city release.

Gaub most recently served as the Director of Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection at the Air Force District of Washington Headquarters.

He was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base from May 2014 to June 2015 as the deputy mission support group commander. He’s originally from Bozeman, according to the city release.

Gaub holds a Master of Arts in architecture from Montana State University, a Master of Military Operational Art and Science from Air University, a Master of Arts in management from Webster University, and a Bachelor of Arts in architecture from Montana State University.

The former public works director, Paul Skubinna, left the city in July.

