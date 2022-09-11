Sunday Reads: Sept. 11

The Atlantic: The problem with kindergarten

The Washington Post: Miami-Dade school board rejects declaring October LGBTQ History Month

Wired: Rurbanization: Why it’s time to make cities more rural

Scientific American: A growing drinking water crisis threatens American cities and towns

Kaiser Health News: At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy —and juggle limited resources

Reuters: Special Report: How U.S. ethanol plants are allowed to pollute more than oil refineries

The New Yorker: The surreal abundance of Alaska’s permafrost farms

The Economist: The death of Elizabeth II marks the end of an era

The Washington Post: The return of elk

Route Fifty: Lawmakers push Amtrak to restore cut routes and expand service

The New York Times: Politician arrested in Las Vegas reporter’s stabbing death, prosecutor says

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

