Two neighborhood councils meet Sept. 6-9; summer celebration is Sept. 10

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include County Commission candidate Rae Grulkowski, council vacancy, nominations for council chair, and neighborhood concerns.

Residents interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include barking dog complaint, Facebook update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 3 is holding their summer celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in Jaycee Park, 225 23rd Ave. N.E. Festivities include face painting, live music, Frosty’s ice cream truck, and a bouncy house. The celebration is free thanks to the support from event sponsors Navarro and Sons, Calumet, and Tree Amigos.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

