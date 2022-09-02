GFPD searching for stabbing suspect near Chowen Springs Park; avoid the area

Updated 5:20 p.m. Sept. 2

Great Falls Police were looking for a male in the area of Chowen Springs Park as of 2:20 p.m. regarding a stabbing that just occurred in the park after a fight involving juveniles.

At 5:20 p.m. GFPD said the suspect was in custody without incident.

GFPD said they’re looking for a 15-year-old Native American male wearing black shorts.

At 4:20 p.m., GFPD said the suspect had not been located, but had been identified and charges are pending.

The victim was transported to the ER with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore is aware and the suspect will not be allowed at Great Falls High pending review, according to GFPD.

“Please stay out of the way of emergency responders, but if you see a suspicious male matching the description, notify police immediately,” according to GFPD.

