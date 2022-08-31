City offices closed for Labor Day
The City of Great Falls offices, Great Falls Animal Shelter and Great Falls Public Library will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
The Community Recreation Center will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.
There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule next week.
The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at:
- City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net
- Citizen complaint and request form: https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form
- Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/
- Mansfield box office ticketing: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net
- Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/
- Park and Recreation registration: https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/
- Parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/
- Utility bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com