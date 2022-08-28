City completes multiple park district projects

The city Park and Recreation Department released a list this week of projects and improvements completed with the park maintenance district.

The district is a special assessment that voters approved in 2018 and the city has assessed $1.5 million under the district every year. The district lasts for 20 years and commissioners could change the assessment amount during the budget process but have not done so yet.

City approves contract changes for indoor aquatics center

The park maintenance district grew out of the 2016 park master plan that identified more than $12.6 million in deferred maintenance and other needs.

City reinvesting savings from park district projects into other Park and Rec improvements [2020]

Park and Rec staff have also leveraged the district funds to apply for, and receive, grants to complete more projects. That includes portions of the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds for projects in low to moderate income areas through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Completed projects so far include:

Electric City Water Park bathhouse remodel

Gibson Park restroom remodel

Multi Sports dugouts/backstops for fields 5, 6, 7 and 8

Jaycee Park improvements: new pavilion, pickleball courts, basketball courts and ADA sidewalks

Gibson Park trail resurface

Irrigation upgrades

River’s Edge Trail matching funds for grants over three years

Tree planting for 3 years

Grande Vista Park: new play structure/border/mulch, resurfaced trail and basketball court, new ADA sidewalk

Gibson Park basketball courts

Girl Scout Cabin new roof

Purchase of forestry equipment

Elks Riverside Park trail

Oddfellows Park: new restroom

Electric City Water Park: new roofs on concession and guard hut

Jaycee Pool restroom remodel

Water Tower Pool restroom remodel

Gibson Pond wall repair

Lions Park restroom

Turf maintenance program for 3 years

The Park and Rec department including the following projects in this year’s budget:

Carter Park pavilion roof: $14,000

Irrigation upgrades: $200,000

Sports courts (basketball and tennis/pickle ball): $149,220

Surface for outdoor fitness equipment: $55,000

Warden Park, disc golf tee boxes: $6,000

River’s Edge Trail improvements: $20,000

Tree replacement: $10,000

Turf maintenance (pesticide, herbicide, rodent control, etc.): $40,000

The city is also using park district funds to match a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the new indoor aquatics and recreation center that is currently under construction. The city is matching the grant with $10 million through the sale of bonds by the park district.

City planning repairs to Lions Park tennis courts

The facility was identified in the 2016 master plan. The city has already closed the Natatorium and City Manager Greg Doyon has said he will recommend closure of the city’s existing Community Recreation Center downtown once the new facility has opened.

The center is scheduled to open in spring 2024, according to Park and Rec.

City reduces cost for aquatic center construction; approves fundraising agreement

In November 2021, commissioners awarded a $18.3 million contract to Swank Construction.

The new indoor aquatics and recreations center is 45,000 square feet of new construction that will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms at 900 29th St. S. in a potion of Lions Park.

