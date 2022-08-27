Sunday Reads: Aug. 28

Here’s this week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls.

The Atlantic: Are you sure you’re not guilty of the ‘Millennial Pause’?

NPR: We know Greek statues weren’t white. Now you can see them in color.

Reuters: Hiring and data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks

NPR: IRS: Teachers will get a higher tax deduction limit for school expenses in 2022

The Atlantic: There is no national teacher shortage

NPR: End of free lunch

The Washington Post: Election deniers march toward power to sway 2024 battlegrounds

Los Angeles Times: How wind turbines in Wyoming could help California’s climate change fight

Reuters: U.S. retailers slash clothing prices as shoppers cut purchases

The New York Times: Your Doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

The Washington Post: David Kay, inspector who helped disprove Iraqi WMDs and undermined reason for U.S.-led invasion in 2003, dies at 82

The New Yorker: American democracy was never designed to be democratic

The Economist: Are sanctions on Russia working?

The Washington Post: Tennessee Valley Authority is dumping coal ash on Black south Memphis

The New York Times: Red flag for shootings? Life crisis, not mental illness, experts say

The Texas Tribune: College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning

Kaiser Health News: Wastewater surveillance has become a critical Covid tracking tool, but funding is inconsistent

Associated Press: Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

The Washington Post: Alaskan snow crabs vanish

Axios: The death of Tex-Mex as we know it

Wired: At some colleges, the fall of Roe will weaken student healthcare

The Washington Post: U.S. trees in danger

Kaiser Health News: From book stacks to psychosis and food stamps, librarians confront a new workplace

Associated Press: As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

The Economist: What is at stake at Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear plant

The New York Times: Dissolving ‘forever’ chemicals

The Economist: Armies are re-learning how to fight in cities

The Washington Post: Polio probably circulating in New York City, putting unvaccinated at risk, officials say after finding virus in wastewater

The Economist: Against expectations, global food prices have tumbled

The Washington Post: CDC lays out plan to become more nimble, accountable in response to criticism of coronavirus, monkeypox crises

The Economist: A fresh American bull market is under way. Can it last?

The Washington Post: Federal officials say Colorado River lows will compel unprecedented cuts in water use

The Economist: Gulp! The secret economics of food delivery

The New Yorker: Russia’s republic of grief

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

