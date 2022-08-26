Neighborhood Council 3 meets Sept. 1

Neighborhood Council 3 meets 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Riverview School music room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, West Ridge subdivision phase 10 and summer celebration.

Neighborhood Council 3’s summer celebration is noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in Jaycee Park, 225 23 Ave. N.E.

Festivities include face painting, live music, Frosty’s ice cream truck and a bouncy house.

The celebration is free thanks to the event sponsors – Navarro and Sons, Calumet and Tree Amigos.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

