City board recommends approval of next West Ridge housing phase

The city planning board unanimously approved a preliminary plat and an amendment to a planned unit development zoning to include fourplexes in the next phase of the West Ridge Addition on the northern end of the city.

The 12.62 acre property was initially planned for two-unit townhomes on 42nd Avenue Northeast.

The board approved a plan that includes 40 new lots and 70 total dwelling units, to include townhomes, single family homes and fourplexes.

The lots on the preliminary plat range from 8,417 to 8,445 square feet for the townhomes, and 10,650 to 11,005 square feet for the single family lots, all of which are located on the eastern side of 2nd Street Northeast and extend to 4th Street Northeast, according to the staff report.

On the west side of 2nd Street Northeast, the fourplex lots range from 13,473 to 13,709 square feet, according to the staff report.

The proposed townhome and single family lot standards are consistent with R-3 zoning district requirements as well as the PUD that was added to the development in 2017.

The 4-plex lot standards are included in the proposed amendment to the PUD that the planning board voted to recommend that the City Commission approve.

The new phase will connect to and extend existing city streets by extending 2nd and 4th Streets Northeast and building 42nd Avenue Northeast.

They’ll be constructed to the city’s 35-foot standard width and 60-foot rights-of-way will be provided for boulevard style sidewalks to be constructed as lots are sold, according to the staff report.

The new phase will require an extension of the existing 8-inche sewer and water mains currently serving the development.

For stormwater management, the city had an agreement with the developer. That agreement had planned for the construction of a regional facility on a separate parcel with a share cost between the city, West Ridge developers and Thaniel Addition.

As part of construction of the previous phase, West Ridge developers approached the city to construct a permanent stormwater detention pond onsite for only the West Ridge development. The city approved that request in 2021.

“The addition of multi-family units, not only creates a greater feasibility for the applicant to continue to develop the remaining phases of West Ridge, but the added density also meets an identified need in the community. A recent study commissioned by the Great Falls Development Authority has identified a pressing need for significant numbers of additional housing units to be constructed in the community,” according to the city staff report. “Increasing the amount of dwelling units in West Ridge would be a step to meeting those needs, which is a reason why the city is recommending approval of the proposed planned unit development amendment request.”

