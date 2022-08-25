Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Western Feed Corral

Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27.

Malmstrom Air Force Base contracts

The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.

The period of performance for this award is 60 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Little assumes command at Malmstrom

The contracting squadron has also awarded a contract for the renovation of Building 1145 to James Talcott Construction, Inc. for $637,900. The period of performance for the contract is 306 calendar days.

The base is also renovating and improving the military working dogs kennel facility.

That contract was awarded in March to James Talcott Construction for $1,013,060.

Construction began in May with the renovations focusing on upgrading the original design of the indoor kennels and the outdoor training area of the compound. Improvements include adding reinforced fencing around the facility, drainage systems inside of the kennels for easier cleaning and adding windows to isolation kennels, according to the base.

Malmstrom’s seven military working dogs were relocated to temporary kennel facilities during construction but recently moved back into the upgraded facility.

The outdoor construction is expected to be completed this fall and includes a new obedience yard that’s equipped with an obstacle course; and a lighting system.

El Comedor

El Comedor said this week they are planning to reopen in September after a change in ownership and renovations.

La Cocina

La Cocina, a new restaurant from the former managers of Fiesta En Jalisco, is set to open in September at 1709 Alder Drive.

Health Habits

The Great Falls Clinic is offering the Healthy Habits course as part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

The classes will be taught by registered dietitian Andrea Withey, RDN with diabetes educator and care managers.

The goal of the course is to prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Healthy Habits is lifestyle change course with 16 weekly classes and six monthly group sessions. The classes will teach

healthy eating strategies and ideas for increased physical activity while guiding participants with behavioral changes

towards a healthier lifestyle. The total cost of Healthy Habits course is $180 which covers a material binder and lab work taken 6 months into the program that will show glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL,HDL, and HgbA1c levels.

Private insurance coverage of Healthy Habits is based on the plan type. Medicaid and Medicare coverage is pending.

Eligible participants need to be 18 years or older, overweight or obese (BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2) and have at least one of the

following conditions: high blood pressure, elevated lipids, history of gestational diabetes, and/or diagnosis of

prediabetes. People who have previously been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are not eligible for the Healthy

Habits course, but the Great Falls Clinic does offer diabetes management classes.

Enrollment for the Healthy Habits course is now open to new participants until Sept. 26.

For more information and enrollment, contact Andrea Withey at 406-268-3821 or andrea.withey@gfclinic.com.

