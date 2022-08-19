Russell, Western art events underway

The Russell event is underway and this year is Russel Reignited with new artist suites that are free and open to the public.

Here’s the free Russell events:

Through Aug. 22:

Free Admission at the C.M Russell Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

See all of the current exhibitions on display including Modest Yet Masterful, a collection of C.M. Russell masterworks many of which are on loan from private collections. Also on display is the artwork of Winold Reiss and, of course, the Russell Legacy Collection and Russell House and Studio are open as well.

Western Art Week underway [March 2022]

Aug. 18:

The Artist Suites at The Russell, Montana Expo Park, Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Visit with some of the most admired and accomplished western artists of our time. Free and open to all, witness the West through canvas, bronze, woodworking, metal, and more at over 100 miniature galleries set up by artists. Food and drink available for purchase – don’t miss the Whistle Wetter Saloon!

Aug. 19:

The Artist Suites at The Russell, Montana Expo Park, Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Street dance and food trucks, Montana Expo Park, Midway, 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Kick up your heels to the music of Shodown – a Montana favorite from Missoula.

Western Art Week events set for March and August [2021]

Aug. 20:

The Russell Educational Symposium, Montana Expo Park, Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, 10 a.m.

Free and open to the public

The Russell Education Symposium is an opportunity to expand your knowledge on the American West. Presented by Dr. Mark Sublette, the seminar is free and open to the public and will discuss the life and art of Maynard Dixon

The Artist Suites at The Russell, Montana Expo Park, Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Western Art Week canceled for 2020

Aug. 21

The Artist Suites at The Russell, Montana Expo Park, Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

Free and open to the public

Limited tickets are available for the following events:

Aug. 19:

First Strike Friday Night Auction, Montana Expo Park, Exhibition Hall, 5 p.m.

Members: $75, Non-Members: $125

First Strike Friday Night focuses solely on works by contemporary artists. Experienced collectors and burgeoning bidders alike will have the opportunity to compete in a casual, lively atmosphere full of music, food and fun.

Aug. 20:

The Russell Live Auction, Montana Expo Park, Exhibition Hall, 4 p.m.

For the experienced collector of Western art, The Russell Live Auction features contemporary art plus significant historical works in a competitive bidding atmosphere. This elegant evening includes a gourmet dinner and beverage service and is a must-attend event for collectors from across the country.

Members: $200, Non-Members: $250

To purchase tickets, please call 406-727-1939.

The Great Western Shows

The Great Western Shows are a short walk down the causeway, throughout the beautiful Art Deco buildings of the ExpoPark Fairgrounds. Wander through our many outstanding exhibits and find experiences, friendly faces and fabulous art around every corner.

This Art Rendezvous promises to be a new and exciting vision of all things Western Art.

​Admission is free and open to the public.

It’s a collection of shows in at Montana Expo Park from Aug. 18-21.

The full schedule and details are available here.

Western Heritage Artists

The Western Heritage Artists Footprints on the Trail Art Show is an eclectic, more contemporary group of more than 60 Western heritage artists who exhibit at the Great Falls Holiday Inn.

At the show, the longest continuously running show during Western Art Week, you’ll find work in a wide variety of genres, including; painting, sculpture, woodcarving, leather, metal, wheat, scratchboard, batik, photography and more.

The full schedule and details are here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

