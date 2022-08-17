Business Bites: Spirit Halloween open; new downtown tire shop; Ginger Day; free haircuts at the Man Cave

Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween has opened in the former Shopko space at 301 Northwest Bypass.

They’ll be in the space for the season.

Development Rumors: What’s real, what’s not

There have been rumors that Winco is moving into the space, but that is not true, according to the building owners.

Fox’s Point S

Bob and Nick Fox have opened Fox’s Point S in the former Mountain Tire shop downtown. They are a full service tire shop offering preventative maintenance and other auto repairs. They also own Jerry Noble tires and two other shops in Helena.

They’re having a grand opening on Aug. 26.

Man Cave haircuts

The Man Cave Barbershop at 106 1st Ave. S. is offering free cuts on Aug. 21 from 3-5 p.m. with free backpacks, school supplies and a barbecue.

Ginger Day

The third annual Ginger Day is Aug. 20.

It’s a locally created holiday to celebrate the birthday of a few gingers, including your favorite cranky reporter.

It’s a fun, quirky event celebrating those soulless redheads by spending the day with our community and highlighting local business who support our shenanigans.

This year’s event includes some fun cocktails and coincides with Global Climbing Day that includes free climbing at Hi-Line Climbing Center.

For the full list of participating businesses and specials, check out the Ginger Day Facebook page.

