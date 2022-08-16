FWP hosting raptor program in Great Falls

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks education staff and educational ambassador birds will be in Great Falls presenting public programs in cooperation with the Great Falls Flower Growers Garden Club and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Attendees will learn about some of Montana’s most powerful predators, the raptor family, which includes birds of prey such as hawks and falcons.

Ali Pons from the Montana WILD Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will investigate what makes raptors unique from other types of birds and why they are so important to our ecosystems. Participants will also get a chance to meet live raptors from Montana WILD.

Three programs will be offered on Aug. 29:

10–10:40 a.m.

10:45 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Programs are free and will be held at the indoor auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center located at 4201 Giant Springs Road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

