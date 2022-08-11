Southwest side street reconstruction will cause temporary closures

The City of Great Falls has contracted with United Materials of Great Falls, Inc., for a street reconstruction project which is located at the following locations:

2nd Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 6th Street Southwest

3rd Avenue Southwest from 5th Street Southwest to 6th Street Southwest

The construction activity will require temporary closure of these streets.

The contractor will be working in this area from Aug. 12 to Nov. 12.

During the construction period these streets will be closed to through traffic.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic.

For more information about the project, contact Russell Brewer in the city engineer’s office at 406-771-1258.

