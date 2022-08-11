Neighborhood Council 5meeting, social next week

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include community risk reduction and emergency management overview by Katie Brewer, the city’s community risk reduction manager; Rodney Meyers’ Great Falls Public Schools concerns; council Facebook page update; ice cream social; and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 5 is hosting their summer social at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 in Charles Russell Park Picnic Pavilion, 3300 15th Ave. S. Free ice cream and refreshments are provided by Super 1 Foods.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

