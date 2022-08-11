ArtsFest Montana returns to Great Falls Aug. 12-19

ArtsFest MONTANA begins Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 19 in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Business Improvement District hosts the event that was created in August 2019.

This year’s mural festival includes nine artists and the installation of at least eight new murals on seven downtown buildings.

Among the artists are some coming from Argentina, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This year, the festival organizers are partnering with Sisters United to include three indigenous artists, including local Blackfeet artists John Isaiah Pepion and Louis Still Smoking.

The BID is partnering with NeighborWorks Great Falls again to host an artist workshop on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NWGF. Artists are welcome to apply and applications are being accepted until the workshop is full with a $25 nonrefundable fee that covers lunch and supplies.

The Great Falls Public Library is also involved this year and the public is invited to help paint animal tracks to the StoryWalk in Gibson Park beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 13.

An artist reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17 in the alley behind DragonFly Dry Goods. Tickets are available at Dragonfly or online.

The following artists will be working at these locations beginning Aug. 12:

John Isaiah Pepion and Louis Still Smoking will be painting at 525 1st Ave. N. at Allure Aesthetics

Cobre will be painting at 815 1st Ave. N. at the Gymnastics Center

Jack Senta will be painting at 420 Central Ave. at The Newberry

Sheree Nelson will be painting at 614 Central Ave. at The Living Room

Vizsla Bacon will be painting at 705 Central Ave. at City Bar

Royyal Dog will be painting at 721 Central Ave. at Lifestyle Real Estate Firm

Cameron Moberg and Fasm will be painting at 411 Central Ave. at Kaufman’s Menswear

